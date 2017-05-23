Crow Wing County uses portable traffic signal lights

Motorists should obey the portable signal lights just as they would standard signal lights. The lights will change from red to green every few minutes. Traffic delays will be short, similar to standard lights.

Obeying the law, by stopping on the red light, waiting and then continuing at the advisory speed when the light turns green, will help keep motorists and the workers in the work zone safe, a news release stated.

"The portable signal lights improve safety by reducing the need for human flaggers standing in the road to control traffic flow," the release said. "The lights are more universally recognized and less confusing to motorists than flaggers are."