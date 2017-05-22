Lake Margaret being treated for curly leaf pondweed

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has granted to the Lake Margaret Conservation Association a waiver of the requirement that the association obtain the signatures of approval of owners of lakeshore property.

Instead, the Lake Margaret Conservation Association will notify property owners of the treatment through alternate forms, including this notice. This notification has also been posted on the Gull Chain of Lakes Association website at GCOLA.org.

The proposed date for treatment is May 8 through June 15. The treatment will target curly leaf pondweed using an Environmental Protection Agency and Minnesota Department of Agriculture registered aquatic herbicide.

If landowners desire the treatment of curly leaf pondweed not occur adjacent to their property, they must notify the Margaret Lake Association immediately at P.O. Box 102, Nisswa MN 56468, and togogt@charter.net.