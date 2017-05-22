PR Seed Library to sponsor free classes

No matter if you are a beginner or have experience, anyone with an interest in these topics is welcome.

At the gardening class, learn from experienced gardeners about basic soil prep/care, specific planting and growing tips/techniques, weed/pest control and more.

Information covered in the seed-saving class includes why save seed, getting started, preventing cross pollination, how to harvest seed, knowing when seeds are ready to harvest, and seed storage. Equipment and resources will be demonstrated and specific techniques for some varieties of seeds will be provided.

At both classes, questions and discussion are encouraged.