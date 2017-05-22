Youth sports camps offered in Pequot Lakes

• Patriot Youth Volleyball Camp: Monday-Wednesday, June 5-7, at Eagle View Elementary School. Noon-2 p.m. for first- through third-graders; 2:15-4:15 p.m. for fourth- through sixth-graders. Cost: $40.

Athletes will learn basic skills, do drills and have the opportunity to play games daily. Lisa Martini and Rachel Sullivan are instructors.

• Basketball Camp for Boys & Girls (grades 1-3): 10:30 a.m.-noon Monday-Thursday, June 12-15, Pequot Lakes High School Athletic Center. Cost: $20.

Basic fundamental basketball skills, such as ball-handling, dribbling, shooting and defense, will be covered along with basic team skills. The goal will be to teach participants the basics and have fun at the same time.

Participants must wear gym shoes; a T-shirt and shorts are recommended.

Camp director is Coach Garry Grewe along with current and former boys and girls players.

• Basketball Camp for Boys (grades 6-12): 8-9:30 a.m. Mondays-Thursdays, June 5-29, Pequot Lakes High School Athletic Center. Cost: $50, which includes a camp T-shirt.

Players will work on all levels of skill development and participate in various contests and leagues. All are welcome regardless of skill level.

Camp director is Coach Rich Spiczka.

• Patriot Speed & Strength Camp: Mondays-Thursdays, June 5-Aug. 3, Pequot Lakes High School weight room. Session 1 will run 6:30-8 a.m.; session 2 will run 8-9:30 a.m. Fee is $80, which includes a camp T-shirt.

The goal of this eight-week course is to provide athletes with training techniques and opportunities to improve in the areas of speed, strength, agility, acceleration skills, first step quickness, vertical, flexibility and anaerobic/aerobic fitness relative to their sport.

This camp is geared toward students going into grades 7-12 (2017-18 school year) with an interest and desire to learn and train effectively.

Camp directors are Bill Magnuson, Jamie Wagner and current Patriot coaches.