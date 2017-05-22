Weather Forecast

    Driver's education offered in Pequot Lakes

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 5:30 a.m.

    A youth driver's education class will be offered from 8-11:15 a.m. Mondays-Fridays, June 5-16, in Pequot Lakes High School Room J108.

    Fee is $75.

    This is the state-mandated 30 hours of classroom instruction for a driver's permit. Registration forms are available online or in the Pequot Lakes Community Education office.

    Participants cannot miss classes and there will be no makeup dates. Students must attend all 30 hours. Instructor is Dan Moddes.

    Register online at isd186.org or call 218-568-9200.

