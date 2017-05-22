Browser: Ojibwe-Anishinaabe culture topic of May 24 program

She will tell us the importance of music and its value in the Ojibwe-Anishinaabe culture. She has arranged these songs and will discuss the traditions behind them. History pertaining to music and some of the different instruments in the culture will also be shared.

Come enjoy this wonderful program with us and learn more about the Ojibwe-Anishinaabe culture.

Once again you can pat yourselves on the back for voting on Nov. 4, 2008, to dedicate funding to preserve Minnesota's arts and cultural heritage through this and other free Legacy Programs.

Sincerely,

Browser, the library cat