Pine River: Airport work bid is much lower than estimate
The Pine River City Council approved a bid for work on the municipal airport runway during its Tuesday, May 9, regular meeting.
The approved bid was much lower than the overall project estimate of $338,949.13. "We got a very, very, very competitive bid from Anderson Brothers in the amount of $205,413, which was about $135,000 less than the project estimate," said city engineer Bryan Drown, recommending the council award the project to Anderson Brothers on condition the city receives funding from the Minnesota Department of Transportation and a Federal Aviation Administration grant.
When asked if the low cost would affect the project outcome, Drown said Anderson Brothers is a well-known and highly accredited contractor.
The company has a short window in which it can retract its bid, but otherwise Drown said the council should feel comfortable awarding the bid to Anderson Brothers. In other business, the council:
- Approved a seven-year, $35,000 revolving loan application for Alan Bauman.
- The council had asked Bauman during a previous meeting to collect more collateral to secure the loan. Having met that request, the council approved the application.
- Approved sending out requests for qualifications for the current airport engineers ahead of a new airport engineer contract.
- Approved transferring $117,901.91 to the Cass County Economic Development Corporation to manage as the city's LDO.
- Approved swimming lessons at the Dam Park sponsored by The Warehouse.
- Heard from Bill Mohs, who requested permission to close part of Mill Street for an auction June 17. The council approved a street closing contingent upon having the auction moved to Sunday, June 18, when the road will have much less traffic. Mohs said if the closure is not approved, the auction will still continue. Pine River Police Chief Paul Sand said it would be safest that the road be closed during the auction. Public Works Director Michael Hansen recommended against street closure on June 17.
- Approved a police liaison contract with the Pine River-Backus School District.