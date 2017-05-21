Take it to the Box locations listed for medicine disposal

In Crow Wing County, there are several Take it to the Box sites with drop-off boxes that take unused medications year-round. Drop-off boxes are located in the lobby of the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office, and at the following police departments: Crosby, Breezy Point, Nisswa, Pequot Lakes and Crosslake.

Generally these sites are open Monday-Friday during business hours.

The sites will accept unneeded over-the-counter medications, prescriptions and narcotic drugs from community members. Residents are asked to leave medication in the original container and leave medication name on the container. Remove your name and other identifying information.

Syringes, needles or sharps and chemotherapy or radiological medicine are not accepted at these sites.