Pine River Group Home accepting donated wheelchairs

Hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 3.

Joni and Friends is a nonprofit organization ministering to people with disabilities and their families. One of its ministries, Wheels for the World, helps people whose mobility is impaired. Joni and Friends collects manual wheelchairs, metal crutches and canes, and collapsible walkers.

The wheelchairs are refurbished by inmates in several prisons throughout the United States and then delivered to developing countries. The cost to refurbish a wheelchair is $150, a cost that is covered by donations.

This summer wheelchairs will go to China, Peru, Brazil and Romania, where volunteer teams will fit the wheelchairs to the new owners. Each family also receives a Bible in their language.