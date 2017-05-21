Pequot Lakes: Crawford leaves chamber; Galligan returns

Crawford took a job with GrowthZone (formerly called Micronet) in Nisswa, but made it clear she is still part of the Pequot Lakes community.

"I'm really grateful for the opportunities with the chamber and still very much support the chamber businesses and the community," Crawford said. "I'm still a member of the community but am excited for a new opportunity."

A resident of Jenkins, Crawford will continue as co-chair of the Pequot Lakes Thriving Communities Initiative executive committee and as a member of the Pequot Lakes Community Education Board.

Galligan served as the Pequot Lakes Chamber area director from 2007-12, and most recently was events and connections manager for the Brainerd Lakes Chamber. She returned as interim director of the Pequot Lakes Chamber and events manager Monday, May 15.

"Because of my past experience with being the community and events director of the Pequot Lakes Chamber from 2007-2012, it will be a smooth transition for both the chamber and the community," Galligan said via email. "I'm excited to reconnect with organizations and businesses in Pequot Lakes and Breezy Point."

A resident of Breezy Point, Galligan will oversee all community events and ensure that the chamber is represented at the city Economic Development Commission, Pequot Promoters, Pequot Lakes Community Action and Pequot Lakes Thriving Communities Initiative, among other organizations and programs.

She will continue to organize regional chamber events, including the Sporting Clays Summer Fling, Golf Tournament, Celebration of Excellence, Holiday Extravaganza and Everything Expo.

"Cindy Mercer Nelson, the community coordinator, has been assigned to the Pequot Lakes Chamber full time, which will be a great asset," Galligan wrote. "You'll definitely see her friendly face around the community and at many of the organizations mentioned above."

Summer assistant Kathie Harman will return to the Pequot Lakes Chamber in early June.