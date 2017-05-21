Class on marinades, grilling offered in Pequot Lakes

Fee is $35.

Learn grilling tips and ideas along with three simple marinades and marinade tips. Participants will make different marinades for fish, steak, chicken and vegetables. Super-Peterson will also cover how easy it is to turn a marinade into salad vinaigrette.

Pre-registration is required. Contact Pequot Lakes Community Education at 218-568-9200 or register online at www.isd186.org and click on "community education."