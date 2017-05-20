Traditional Anishinaabe music on tap in Pequot Lakes, Pine River, Crosslake
Lyz Jaakola will present a program on the importance of music and its value in the Ojibwe-Anishinaabe culture at 11 a.m. Monday, May 22, at the Pequot Lakes Library; at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, at the Pine River Public Library; and at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, May 25, at the Crosslake Community Center.
Jaakola will perform a variety of traditional songs she has arranged and discuss the traditions behind these songs, as well as share history pertaining to music and different instruments in the Ojibwe-Anishinaabe culture.
This free Legacy Program is funded in part or in whole with money from the vote of the people of Minnesota on Nov. 4, 2008, which dedicated funding to preserve Minnesota's arts and cultural heritage.