Police Blotter: May 20, 2017

FIRE: Report on May 12 at 10:28 p.m. of a fire at Glenwood Lane and County Road 3 in Merrifield.

THEFT: Report on May 14 at 9:52 a.m. of two propane tanks stolen from a camper on County Road 116 in Merrifield.

BURGLARY: Report on May 15 at 2 p.m. of a burglary on Horseshoe Lake Road in Merrifield.

CRASH: Report on May 15 at 12:18 p.m. of a property damage crash at State Highway 6 and County Road 1 in Emily.

Breezy Point Police Department

TRAFFIC ARRESTS: Report on May 9 at 7:02 p.m. of a driver arrested for controlled substance DWI and possession of a controlled substance at Ranchette and Thrane drives. Report on May 10 at 1:57 a.m. of a driver arrested for controlled substance DWI at County Road 4 and Piney Way.

Report on May 14 at 2 a.m. of a driver arrested for a second-degree DWI at county roads 4 and 118 in Nisswa.

BURGLARY: Report on May 8 at 3:18 p.m. of an air compressor stolen from a storage unit on County Road 11.

THEFT: Report on May 8 at 9:03 a.m. of a commercial vehicle driven through the ice arena's volleyball sand pit, damaging property. The vehicle was reported missing.

Cass County Sheriff's Department

BURGLARY: Report on May 11 at 2:04 p.m. of a burglary on County Road 107 in Lake Shore.

CRASH: Report on May 8 at 6:09 a.m. of a deer crash with no injuries on 51st Avenue Southwest in Pine River.

FIRE: Report on May 8 at 5:42 p.m. of a fire on Fourth Street Northwest in Backus.

THEFT: Report on May 12 at 4:35 p.m. of gas drive-off on First Street North in Hackensack.

Nisswa Police Department

CRASH: Report on May 13 at 1:02 p.m. of a property damage crash at Nisswa Avenue and Main Street.

Pequot Lakes Police Department

THEFTS: Report on May 9 at 6:13 p.m. of a gas drive-off on First Street.

Report on May 12 at 6:55 a.m. of a gas drive-off on First Street.

Report on May 12 at 3:51 p.m. of a theft on Front Street.

Report on May 13 at 9:54 a.m. of a gas drive-off on First Street.

CRASHES: Report on May 11 at 6:25 p.m. of a property damage crash on Main Street.

Report on May 12 at 2:27 p.m. of a property damage crash on State Highway 371.

Report on May 13 at 5:19 p.m. of a property damage crash in the SuperValu parking lot.

TRAFFIC ARRESTS: Report on May 10 at 8:41 p.m. of a driver arrested for first-degree DWI, driving after cancellation, ignition interlock violation, open bottle possession, no insurance and failure to transfer motor vehicle title at Old Highway 371 and Derksen Road.

Report on May 11 at 10:50 p.m. of driver arrested at State Highway 371 and County Road 16 in Jenkins.

Report on May 13 at 11:08 p.m. of a driver arrested for giving a false name, felony probation violation, fifth-degree controlled substance, driving after revocation, no proof of insurance and possession of drug paraphernalia at County Road 17 and Ninth Avenue Southwest.

BURGLARY: Report on May 10 at 2:37 p.m. of a burglary on Paradise Cove.