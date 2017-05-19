Whitefish Yacht Club announces 2017 events

• Free youth boating safety classes will be held Wednesday, June 14, at Zorbaz. Minnesota law requires youth ages 12-17 to have Minnesota Watercraft Operator's Permit or similar certification from their home state. WCYC, along with C & C Boat Works and the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Water Patrol, sponsors classes to prepare young boaters for the operator's exam. For more information, call Kim at C & C Boat Works at 218-692-3570.

• The Whitefish Chain Antique and Classic Wood Boat Rendezvous will be Saturday, June 17, at Moonlite Bay. For more information, go to www.explorebrainerdlakes.com/events.

• Registration for youth swimming lessons opens June 1. The dates for swimming classes are: Session I, July 10-14; Session II, July 17-21; Session III, July 24-28.

All youth ages 5 and older are invited to these free swimming lessons at the Crosslake Campground. For more information, call Vicky Leonard at 218-543-4380.

• Women at the Helm, a boating class designed for women, will be held at 5:30 p.m. Fridays, June 23 and July 14, at Bertha Boatworks. Women will have the chance to learn the basics of boating, driving and docking a boat and managing basic emergencies. This is open to women of all ages. For more information, call Vicky Leonard at 218-534-4380.

• Moonlite Bay's cardboard boat races will take place Saturday, Aug. 12. For more information, go to www.moonlitebay.com/cardboard-boat-races.

• The fall commodore's dinner event will be Saturday, Sept. 9. Members will receive information about location and time later in the summer.

The WCYC is celebrating its 65th anniversary. With a mission to promote boating and water safety for visitors and residents to the lakes area, the WCYC provides swimming and boating safety classes, as well as the navigation buoys in the Whitefish Chain of Lakes.

For more information about the WCYC or becoming a member, go to www.wcyc.info.