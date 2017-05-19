BHS yearbook comment ignites controversy

One page of the yearbook asks students for their feelings about President Donald Trump. One of the four commenters, a sophomore, had harsh words for the president.

"I would like to behead him," the student said. "I do not like him."

A poll graphic on the page asks "Do you like Trump?" It's not clear how many students responded to the poll, but the "No" responses outweigh the "Yes" responses. It's unclear what the margin is between the two responses or how the poll was conducted.

On Oct. 25, 2016, BHS students joined students throughout the state in casting ballots for president, as part of the Students Vote program sponsored by the Minnesota Secretary of State. Trump won that straw poll at BHS, by a margin of 688 votes to 397 votes over Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

The BHS yearbook features grades 9-12. Yearbook costs range from $50-$60 depending on when students order the books. The yearbook adviser is Joe Wagner.

District officials have not returned calls seeking comment at this point. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.