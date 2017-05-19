Backus Legion garden show, potluck are Saturday

A complimentary seed, bulb and plant exchange and giveaway will run from 3-4:20 p.m. There will also be complimentary door prizes.

Area nurseries are invited to attend and display and sell products of their choosing. Area gardeners will be available to answer questions. Setup will begin at 2 p.m.

Hospitality time will get under way at 4:30 p.m. with a potluck at 6:15 p.m.. Those attending are asked to consider bringing garden stock and a potluck dish, but it is not required.

For more information, call 218-947-3416 or visit backuslegion.com.