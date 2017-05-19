Emily Spring Fling slated Saturday
The city of Emily will host its sixth annual Emily Spring Fling on Saturday, May 20, featuring activities for families.
The event will include craft vendors, a huge community garage sale and sales at stores, markets and churches. The Landing, the area's new welcome center and marketplace, will be ready for visitors and customers.
A morning nine-hole golf scramble tournament will be held, as well as a mega meat raffle, live music, video horse racing and other activities and events throughout the day and evening.
Kids activities include a gardening seminar with a master gardener. There will be food and drink specials at restaurants and bars.
There will be free offerings throughout town, including hot dogs, beer and wine tasting and smoked sausage samples.