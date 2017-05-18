The metal sculptures, which are 16 feet tall and 11 feet wide, were placed on the highway at both the north and south ends of the Highway 371-County State Aid Highway 11 interchange.

The city council approved the $10,000 cost per sign in February.

Randy Shoen, project manager for Mathiowetz Construction, said recent wet weather means the new alignment east of downtown Pequot Lakes won't open by Memorial Day weekend.

The new lanes and full interchange at County State Aid Highway 11 will open soon though, depending on weather. The County Road 16 detour also will end and that portion of road will reopen to traffic when motorists are switched to the new alignment and the signal light is fully operational.