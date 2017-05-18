Pine River-Backus School: Solar project facing difficulties

The Pequot Lakes School District is also part of the project.

The participating school districts and their legal representatives are working to create an agreeable contract absolving the school districts from any liability. If such an agreement is reached, the school districts in question may be able to continue with the project. In addition, the program success relies on meeting certain deadlines for tax credits and funding. Endicott said the Region Five Development Commission has indicated the program must be approved by the end of June or it will be canceled.

In other business Monday, the school board: