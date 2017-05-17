Firefighters on scene at Merrifield house fire
MERRIFIELD—Emergency responders are on scene at a house fire north of Merrifield.
The fire was reported after 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, and chatter on the police scanner indicated it began with an explosion. An attached garage was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, and the fire moved to the house.
One person was injured in the fire and was transported to the hospital by North Memorial ambulance.
Also on scene were the Nisswa, Brainerd and Mission fire departments and the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office.
Check back at BrainerdDispatch.com for more information as the story develops.