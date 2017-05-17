Tickets are available for $20 at the Pine River Chamber Information Center, Gardiner Hardware, Plaid Duck Art & Craft Mall, and Bites Grill & Bar. Tickets at the door will be $25.

The annual event raises funds for Pine River Chamber and area projects. This year, net proceeds are targeted to go toward better signing for the Pine River community.

A committee is working toward installing lighted signage both in Pine River and on the billboard south of town. The billboard sign would be an electronic sign where community events and happenings could be posted from the Information Center. Currently, event information has to be manually attached.

The event committee, chaired by Jay Cline, will seeks silent auction items and door prizes.