Deer caught looking for deals at Minnesota Wal-Mart
Wadena, Minn. — Shoppers got quite the surprise at the Wadena Wal-Mart when they noticied a deer perusing the aisles.
The picture above has been circulating all over social media, and the Wadena Police Department confirms a deer did wander through the superstore.
Authorities say it happened around 7:30 p.m., on Tuesday, May 16.
A man was able to catch the deer and wrestle it to the ground by the dog food section.
After some buzz in the store, the deer was brought back outside and set free.
No one was injured on the shopping spree.