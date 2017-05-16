Boy, 14, shot, killed in home in eastern Minnesota
PRINCETON, Minn. – A 14-year-old boy has been shot and killed in a Princeton home in Mille Lacs County.
A second 14-year-old boy from nearby Sherburne County was also at the home in the incident reported to police about 4 p.m. on Monday.
The shooting is still under investigation as of Tuesday afternoon, but Police Chief Todd Frederick said there is no reason to believe there was any danger to the public.
Princeton is about 50 miles north of Minneapolis.
The police department is being assisted by the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension in the investigation.