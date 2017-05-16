Jones is facing four charges of second-degree assault, as well as possession of an assault weapon after a previous felony conviction for aiding and abetting robbery in 2010.

Henley is facing four charges of second-degree assault.

According to the complaint, an officer was called at 1:13 a.m. to a residence at 822 Jefferson Street regarding a report of two males with a shotgun outside the home. The officer learned that the suspects had left the scene in a blue Tahoe.

Those at the Jefferson Street residence included Quincey Bethea, and his daughter, Rayven Aune.

The complaint says Henley came to the home and began to argue with Aune, his girlfriend. Because Henley was being loud and cursing, Bethea asked Henley to leave, then pushed him out the door.

After Henley left, Aune received a phone call from Jones' girlfriend stating the two men were on their way back to the home. The two men arrived at the Jefferson Street residence and again began yelling and screaming.

Jones asked who had pushed Henley, and when Bethea admitted to it, Jones went to his truck and returned with a shotgun.

According to Bethea, Jones aimed the gun at his head and chest area. Aune stated that Jones also pointed the gun at her and her two sisters.

The two men then left. Shortly afterward, officers spotted a blue Tahoe pulling into a residence on 6th Avenue and Jefferson Street. Officers stopped the vehicle. The driver, Jones, got out of the vehicle and laid on the ground behind it, while yelling obscenities at officers. The passenger, Henley, also exited the vehicle and began yelling but followed the officers' commands.

After the two men were taken into custody, officers searched the vehicle and found five shotgun shells on the floor of the passenger seat, as well as a shotgun in the driver's seat with the muzzle down and the action open. It was observed that the shotgun had blood on the the trigger guard. The items were collected as evidence.

Henley and Jones are being held at the Douglas County Jail.