Pine River day care under investigation

An order of indefinite suspension for a license held by Candace Hurd was drafted Wednesday, three months after the license was suspended temporarily in February. Hurd operated the home day care at 124 Windsor St., Pine River. The state-issued license permitted Hurd to care for 10 children, with no more than eight children under school age. Of those, no more than three were permitted to be infants and toddlers, with two of those permitted to be infants.

According to the order, Cass County Health, Human and Veterans Services received a report regarding Hurd's home involving a serious incident under investigation by law enforcement.

"The commissioner of the Department of Human Services determined that the health, safety, and rights of children in your care were in imminent risk of harm," the order stated.

Because the investigation remained open, the order stated, no additional information was released. Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch confirmed an incident at the listed address was under active investigation, but would not release more details without formal charges by the Cass County Attorney's Office.

Hurd has the right to appeal the license suspension with 10 days of its issuance. The order stated Hurd did not appeal the temporary suspension.