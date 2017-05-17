HGN volunteers make caboose shine

The caboose and depot are visibly located adjacent to Highway 371 and attract a lot of attention so Heritage Group North, which owns the caboose, strives to keep the attractions presentable by donating time and resources.

The caboose was prepped and painted by six volunteers: Jerry Peterson, Steve Cox, Margo Semmler, Joan Helms, Brenda Peterson and Aaron Peterson. The group started early morning and finished the front side before going home. The reverse side of the caboose will be retouched on a future day.