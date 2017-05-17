Search
    HGN volunteers make caboose shine

    By Travis Grimler Today at 5:00 a.m.
    Margo Semmler and Steve Cox of Heritage Group North renew a coat of paint on the caboose by the Pine River Depot. Not pictured are other HGN volunteers Jerry Peterson, Joan Helms, Brenda Peterson, Aaron Peterson. Travis Grimler/Echo Journal1 / 2
    Travis Grimler/Echo Journal Margo Semmler and Steve Cox of Heritage Group North renew a coat of paint on the caboose by the Pine River Depot. Not pictured are other HGN volunteers Jerry Peterson, Joan Helms, Brenda Peterson, Aaron Peterson.2 / 2

    Volunteers from Pine River's historical group, Heritage Group North, took time during a sunny Saturday, May 6, to paint the caboose next to the Pine River Railway Depot.

    The caboose and depot are visibly located adjacent to Highway 371 and attract a lot of attention so Heritage Group North, which owns the caboose, strives to keep the attractions presentable by donating time and resources.

    The caboose was prepped and painted by six volunteers: Jerry Peterson, Steve Cox, Margo Semmler, Joan Helms, Brenda Peterson and Aaron Peterson. The group started early morning and finished the front side before going home. The reverse side of the caboose will be retouched on a future day.

