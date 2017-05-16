Benefit for Riley set May 21 in Pine River
A spaghetti dinner benefit for Sue Riley, of Pine River, will be held from 5-8 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at the Pine River American Legion.
Cost is $10 for adults and $7 for children. There will be a silent auction and raffle tickets for various prizes.
Riley had surgery April 28 to remove a brain tumor that was found April 23. Once removed the tumor was found to be cancerous. Riley does not have health insurance and is unable to work at this time and possibly for quite some time depending on results of testing over the next few weeks.