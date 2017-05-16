"Since being here, they have always come to me to ask what they can to do ensure that our students have the materials and support necessary to have engaging learning opportunities for all learners at Nisswa Elementary," Raske said in an email. "They have always put kids and education as a priority and we certainly appreciate that."

This school year, the Legion has facilitated the fourth-grade flag disposal ceremony, funded a projector and drop-down screen for the gymnasium, funded two 3-D printers and enough filament for every class to do a project, funded new lighting and additional sound drops on the stage for school plays and musical performances, gifted $50 to each classroom for class projects, provided funding to school patrol members to attend training at Legionville and sponsored the fourth-grade Memorial Day essay contest.

"We want to thank our Legion members and those that support our Legion for ensuring that our kids have what they need to be successful," Raske said.