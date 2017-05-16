Lake Shore: Committee recommends building new city hall

Council and committee member Wayne Anderson expressed interest in remodeling the current building and constructing a large addition, but the majority of the committee thought building new was the best option, as there are various issues with the current building and many unknowns for the future.

Widseth Smith Nolting engineer Dave Reese estimated the cost of Anderson's recommendation of a remodel and large addition at $1,228,000, a new building at the current location at $1,548,000, and a new building on a new property at $1,213,000. The new property under consideration is one quarter mile south of the current city hall, southwest of the intersection of Interlachen and Woodland roads. Former mayor John Poston owns the property.

The site of the proposed new building, however, is not yet decided. Poston's property would have to be rezoned from residential to public. Similarly, if the city sells the existing city hall property, that land would have to be rezoned - most likely to commercial - as City Administrator Teri Hastings said it is unlikely another public entity would buy it. Neighboring residents might be wary of allowing an unknown commercial entity next to them though.

Another option the city has is to try to acquire a piece of privately owned land in between the existing city hall and another property the city owns on Nottingham Road. That option would allow for more space and a bigger building.

Anderson said one of the reasons he doesn't want to build new is because he's worried about not being able to build where the city wants to. But the rest of the committee said that decision can wait.

The committee's recommendation to construct a new building will go before the city council at its next meeting Monday, May 22. If the council agrees, the committee will meet again to look at design options and location and then draft a presentation for the public.

Mayor Kevin Egan was pleased with the committee meeting's productivity.

"This is the first time that we finally faced our fate in the two years that this committee has been dancing around a challenging issue," Egan said. "We're not dancing anymore. We made a choice."