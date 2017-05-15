Jenkins council appoints new council member

Rudlang will fill a position vacated by former council member Tim Hidde, who moved out of the city, which required his resignation. The council had declared a vacancy and began meeting with potential replacements following that resignation.

The council also decided on a name for the service road being constructed to the east of Highway 371 - Gateway Avenue. The name still needs to be approved by other outside officials.

In other business Monday, the council:

• Received a healthy audit report with only one deficiency for lack of segregation of duties, a common deficiency with small cities due to small budgets and small staffs.

• Approved a resolution declaring support for local decision-making authority. The League of Minnesota Cities has drafted a resolution attempting to counter efforts by larger government bodies to limit city authority on certain subjects. Many cities are deciding whether to support this resolution.