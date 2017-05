Tag is a 3-year-old bull terrier mix weighing 44 pounds. He was transferred to HART from another rescue in his search for finding a forever home. Tag can be a bit shy, but with extra time and moving slow he enjoys the attention. He is a handsome boy.

Cracker is 2 years old and came to HART as a stray and was never claimed by an owner. Cracker is looking for his place to call home. He is a sweet kitty and enjoys the snuggly attention.

