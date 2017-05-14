PR-B Community Education classes listed

• Game Day: 3-5 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, Pine River-Backus Elementary School Room 34. Fee: $5.

Help set up games to throw, run, roll, hop and jump, and get summer ideas for fun. Instructor will be Mary Jo Litke.

• Beads!: 3-5:15 p.m. Thursday, May 18, Pine River-Backus High School Room 255. Fee: $5.

Offered once a month, participants make projects with beads. Instructor will be Amber Haegele.

• Wonderful Wildflower Walkabout: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, Hunt Utilities Group resilient living campus. All ages welcome; children must be accompanied by an adult. Fee: $5 for adults, $3 for children.

Join the Happy Dancing Turtle staff for a picnic (food is provided) before taking an adventure outside to spy wildflowers. Learn about native Minnesota wildflowers and more. The evening will wrap up with a wildflower themed activity.