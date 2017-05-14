Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

Measles outbreak in Crow Wing County grows with 3 new cases

    PR-B Community Education classes listed

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 5:00 a.m.

    Pine River-Backus Community Education offers the following upcoming classes. Register online at prbschools.revtrak.net or call 218-587-2080.

    • Game Day: 3-5 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, Pine River-Backus Elementary School Room 34. Fee: $5.

    Help set up games to throw, run, roll, hop and jump, and get summer ideas for fun. Instructor will be Mary Jo Litke.

    • Beads!: 3-5:15 p.m. Thursday, May 18, Pine River-Backus High School Room 255. Fee: $5.

    Offered once a month, participants make projects with beads. Instructor will be Amber Haegele.

    • Wonderful Wildflower Walkabout: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, Hunt Utilities Group resilient living campus. All ages welcome; children must be accompanied by an adult. Fee: $5 for adults, $3 for children.

    Join the Happy Dancing Turtle staff for a picnic (food is provided) before taking an adventure outside to spy wildflowers. Learn about native Minnesota wildflowers and more. The evening will wrap up with a wildflower themed activity.

    Explore related topics:NewsPR-B Community EducationPine River-BackusPine River-Backus Community EducationbeadsHunt Utilities Group
    Advertisement