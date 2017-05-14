Grief Support Group meets Mondays in Brainerd

Through individual reflection, grief-related tasks and group sharing, participants will understand the grief process; identify normal manifestations of grief and learn healthy coping behavior; develop a realistic memory of the deceased, remembering the life shared, not primarily the death; create a support system for one's self within and outside the group; decrease emotional pain (sadness, helplessness, etc.); recognize, express and accept one's feelings; and be able to access ongoing spiritual and pastoral grief resources.

The Grief Support Group is for those who have had a relative, friend or significant person die. Common experiences of those who are living with grief include poor sleep, poor appetite, problems concentrating and no energy for things that used to be enjoyable. The purpose of this group is to equip each person with the tools and resources to reinvest oneself in life.

For more information about grief support and to register for the session, call 218-828-7442.