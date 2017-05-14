Colorful containers is topic of Crosslake Garden Club meeting
Julie Foster will present "Colorful Containers for all Seasons" at the Crosslake Area Garden Club meeting at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, at the Crosslake Community Center.
The club will have a board of director's meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 16, at Pine Peaks.
The club meets at 1 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month at the community center. New members are always welcome. For more information, contact Jayne at 218-763-1222 or visit https://crosslakegarden.wordpress.com/