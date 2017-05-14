Crosslake School offers theater weeks for children
Crosslake Community School offers two theater weeks that provide two different scripts to test a child's acting genes.
For two different weeks, Minecraft professionals will individualize their program to allow kids to take their Minecraft skills to the next level. The remaining five weeks will be theme weeks.
For more information on each camp, visit www.crosslakekids.org/summer.html.

Eachtheme week has a variety of educational activities for each grade level from prekindergarten to eighth grade. Art, history, STEAM, Lego, fitness, dance, sewing, backyard science, cooking, bugs, nature, chemistry fun and scratch all will be infused with outdoor activities, play and curiosity.
Register by May 15 to receive a 20 percent discount at www.crosslakekids.org/summer-enrollment-form.html