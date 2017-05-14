Crosslake School offers theater weeks for children

For more information on each camp, visit Each" target="_blank">www.crosslakekids.org/summer.html. Each theme week has a variety of educational activities for each grade level from prekindergarten to eighth grade. Art, history, STEAM, Lego, fitness, dance, sewing, backyard science, cooking, bugs, nature, chemistry fun and scratch all will be infused with outdoor activities, play and curiosity.

Register by May 15 to receive a 20 percent discount at " target="_blank">www.crosslakekids.org/summer-enrollment-form.html