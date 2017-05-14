Search
    Crosslake School offers theater weeks for children

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 3:30 a.m.

    Crosslake Community School offers two theater weeks that provide two different scripts to test a child's acting genes.

    For two different weeks, Minecraft professionals will individualize their program to allow kids to take their Minecraft skills to the next level. The remaining five weeks will be theme weeks.

    For more information on each camp, visit

    Each" target="_blank">www.crosslakekids.org/summer.html.

    Each

    theme week has a variety of educational activities for each grade level from prekindergarten to eighth grade. Art, history, STEAM, Lego, fitness, dance, sewing, backyard science, cooking, bugs, nature, chemistry fun and scratch all will be infused with outdoor activities, play and curiosity.

    Register by May 15 to receive a 20 percent discount at " target="_blank">www.crosslakekids.org/summer-enrollment-form.html

