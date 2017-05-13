Pequot Lakes Community Education lists classes

Students will learn the steps that are most important to making a proper sushi roll. Students will make and eat a variety of rolls and ingredients, such as sushi rice, nori, inside out rolls, basic rolls, spicy crab and some dipping sauces. Instructor will be Kara Super Peterson, a trained culinary chef.

• Basic First Aid: 5:30-9 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, Pequot Lakes High School Room K114. Fee: $45.

Participants will learn skills for immediate care given to an individual before someone with more advanced training arrives to take over. A certification card is available upon successful completion of the course. This course also covers choking. The instructor is Terri Spielman.

• Natural Products for Everyday Use: 6-8 p.m. Monday, May 22, Pequot Lakes High School Room G102. Fee: $15.

This class will teach people more natural ways to take care of themselves and their homes with lessons on the natural benefits. Participants will learn to make all-natural bug spray, sunscreen, sunburn relief and bug bite relief, and will go home with these recipes and others. Instructor is Deb Ryan, a certified health specialist.