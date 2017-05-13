Search
    Police Blotter - May 13, 2017

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 8:00 a.m.
    Cass County Sheriff's Department

    BURGLARIES: Report on May 3 at 12:22 p.m. of a burglary on State Highway 371 in Pine River.

    Report on May 4 at 7:09 p.m. of a burglary on Sixth Street in Backus.

    CRASH: Report on May 3 at 4:24 p.m. of a property damage crash on State Highway 371 in Backus.

    FIRES: Report on May 3 at 6:41 p.m. of a fire on Pine Mountain Lake Drive in Backus.

    Report on May 5 at 10:36 p.m. of a fire on Wren Trail in Backus.

    Crow Wing County Sheriff's Department

    CRASH: Report on May 3 at 12:59 p.m. of a property damage crash on County Road 4 in Nisswa.

    Breezy Point Police Department

    CRASH: Report on May 6 at 11:15 a.m. of a property damage crash on Ranchette Drive.

    THEFT: Report on May 1 at 12:16 p.m. of gas being siphoned on Robin Lane.

    Nisswa Police Department

    THEFT: Report on May 4 at 11:28 a.m. of a theft on Nokomis Avenue.

    TRAFFIC ARREST: Report on May 4 at 1:06 a.m. of a passenger arrested for fifth-degree drug possession on State Highway 371 and Saint Colombo Road.

    Pequot Lakes Police Department

    TRAFFIC ARREST: Report on April 30 at 11:13 a.m. of a passenger arrested for felony fifth-degree drug possession of a hypodermic needle, which field tested presumptive positive for meth on Butler Street and State Highway 371.

