Measles outbreak in Crow Wing County grows with 3 new cases

"Individuals in the community who were exposed from the first case were quickly identified and notified" said Michelle Moritz, the county's health program coordinator.

The state health department recommended people who were exposed and unvaccinated stay home from school, work, childcare and large gatherings for 21 days (the incubation period for the virus) while being monitored for symptoms. Exposed people who needed health care should call before going to the clinic or hospital. Even those people who were exposed but subsequently vaccinated still needed to remain on exclusion for the full 21 days, the release said.

"The new cases followed MDH recommendations and therefore community exposures would be minimal, if any," Moritz said in the release.

According to MDH data, the total number of confirmed cases in the recent outbreak is now 54. The four Crow Wing County cases are the first in the outbreak for greater Minnesota. The other 50 are localized in Hennepin and Ramsey counties, within the Twin Cities metro area.

An MDH spokesperson, Doug Schultz, said last week the Crow Wing County child initially contracted the illness after being exposed to it in a Hennepin County health care facility. An MDH letter to parents at St. Francis of the Lakes Catholic School said the child attended the school and that their child might have been exposed.

Essentia Health-St. Joseph's then offered an immunization clinic in Baxter May 7, which immunized more than 80 people.

Kate Awsumb, deputy communications director for MDH, said Friday the agency was unable to give out further information on the new cases, citing privacy reasons. She could not confirm or deny the subsequent three cases were exposed through the school. Since the disease has a 21-day incubation period, it was impossible to say a particular exposed area was "safe" from exposure, Awsumb added.