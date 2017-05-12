Run for the Horseshoes helps Mounted Eagles

The second annual Run for the Horseshoes 5K took place on Kentucky Derby Day, featuring a trail race through horse pastures and trails, and a variety of terrain, including grass-covered hills, flat and undulating ground.

Gold, silver and bronze horseshoes were given to the top three finishers in each male and female age bracket.

Mounted Eagles Therapeutic Horsemanship provides therapeutic horsemanship and equine related activities to people of all ages with physical, mental, social and emotional challenges throughout the Brainerd lakes area. The program is run from Spirit Horse Center just south of Brainerd.

--- --- --- --- ---

KLICK! Photo Gallery - Run for the Horseshoes 2017 - 67 photos

The Run for the Horseshoes 5K to raise money for the Mounted Eagles Therapeutic Horsemanship program was held Saturday, May 6, 2017, at Benvelle Equestrian Center in Pequot Lakes.

Klick Here To View!

--- --- --- --- ---