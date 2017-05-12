Search
    Run for the Horseshoes helps Mounted Eagles

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 6:00 a.m.
    Connor Trott (left), 13, Nisswa, and Jesse Clausen, 13, Pequot Lakes, were among two dozen participants in the Run for the Horseshoes on Saturday, May 6, at Benvelle Equestrian Center in Pequot Lakes. Nancy Vogt/Echo Journal 1 / 3
    Nancy Vogt/Echo Journal Two dozen runners take off at the Run for the Horseshoes 5K on Saturday, May 6, in Pequot Lakes.2 / 3
    Nancy Vogt/Echo Journal Rick Aulie, Breezy Point, crossed the finish line first in 19 minutes, 56 seconds, after running the Run for the Horseshoes off-road 5K course at Benvelle Equestrian Center in Pequot Lakes.3 / 3

    About two dozen people ran a 5K off-road course through acreage at Benvelle Equestrian Center in Pequot Lakes on Saturday, May 6, to help Mounted Eagles.

    The second annual Run for the Horseshoes 5K took place on Kentucky Derby Day, featuring a trail race through horse pastures and trails, and a variety of terrain, including grass-covered hills, flat and undulating ground.

    Gold, silver and bronze horseshoes were given to the top three finishers in each male and female age bracket.

    Mounted Eagles Therapeutic Horsemanship provides therapeutic horsemanship and equine related activities to people of all ages with physical, mental, social and emotional challenges throughout the Brainerd lakes area. The program is run from Spirit Horse Center just south of Brainerd.

