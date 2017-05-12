About a dozen people attended a listening session Thursday, May 4, at Nisswa School to hear about a school district-wide facilities plan and to share their thoughts about Nisswa School and the Brainerd School District as a whole.

A concern was the lack of attendance at the session. Those who did attend included a few parents, school administrators and school staff. Greg Carlson, a Nisswa parent, said nearly 300 students attend Nisswa School and only four parents were at the listening session.

"Why doesn't anybody care? How can we make them care?" he asked.

--- --- --- --- ---

Nisswa School fast facts

Year built: 1952

Right size capacity: 250

Current enrollment: 272

Building size: 37,000 square feet

Land area: 8 acres

Total future maintenance: $6.1 million

Future maintenance per square foot: $151 million

Expansion opportunities: Limited

For more information: Visit www.blueprint181.org

Source: blueprint181.org

--- --- --- --- ---

Glenn Chiodo, working with Foster, Jacobs & Johnson Inc., - a firm the school district hired for facilities program management services - said the lack of attendance doesn't mean people don't care. Instead, it perhaps indicates people are satisfied, or perhaps they didn't attend because of nice weather, activities or the inability to find a baby sitter.

"People don't come to school to get information; you have to go to them with the information," added Dave Bergeron, with Foster, Jacobs & Johnson.

Kathy Moore, a Nisswa parent, said communication and outreach are vital, and the district needs to explain the importance of this potential bond referendum to people who don't have kids in elementary school, such as retirees. Grandparents Day was Friday, May 5, at the school, and Moore said those were the people the district should be talking to, not the dozen people at the listening session.

"They have to know how critical this is or it isn't going to happen," Moore said, naming other groups like the Nisswa Lions, Nisswa Chamber of Commerce and Main Street businesses. "If you don't have their buy-in, it's not going to happen."

Ruth Nelson, Brainerd School Board member whose children attended Nisswa Elementary School, said Nisswa truly is a community school and she believes the community will support it.

"But Nisswa can't pass it alone," parent Mike Hoff said of a bond referendum that will go to all voters in the Brainerd School District.

Superintendent Laine Larson agreed communication is necessary.

"We need everybody working together to really sell this. We know there's going to be opposition," she said.

Moore asked what Plan B is if a referendum fails.

"It's safe to say we really need to have the right plan in place in hopes to pass the referendum. We really need to collect all of the information we can possibly get so we come forward with the right plan," Larson said, noting if a referendum did fail, the school district would have to analyze why it failed and retry.

As the school district hosts listening sessions at other schools and with various community groups, Larson said she is asked, "When will this (referendum) happen?"

"We don't know. I do believe it's safe to say in less than a year we will come to the public and ask for some kind of bond referendum," she said.

She's also asked, "Do you have in mind what the project will look like?"

"Absolutely not," Larson said. "That's why we're here tonight."

Nisswa School listening session

Steve Lund, the school district's director of business services, started the listening session by explaining the school district's facilities plan, including history of the district's 12 school buildings, demographics and enrollment projections, and the capacity and condition of each school building.

They found a space crunch at the elementary level.

"You can feel that tightness in our buildings when you come to the school buildings and see how they're being used," Lund said, noting every nook and cranny is being used to find classroom space, including at Nisswa School.

Nisswa has 12 classrooms, and officials are looking to add another classroom next year within the existing space.

"It's going to be a challenge," Lund said, noting schools are converting spaces not traditionally used.

The facilities plan proposes renovating Nisswa School, as well as other schools. It proposes to replace two schools - Baxter and Harrison elementaries.

Larson outlined the six-phase process to develop a facilities plan to improve buildings to present to voters in a bond referendum. Then those in the audience were asked to write down answers to several questions regarding Nisswa School and the whole Brainerd School District.

Question 1: If you look at the district, or Nisswa School, what great things are happening now?

Answers: Academic achievement; awesome staff, people, teachers, principal; community involvement; technology; positive vibe and genuine caring for each student; focus on technology; awesome parent support; "only in Nisswa" happenings; open to ideas; staff; musical program; community proud of schools.

Question 2: What are the challenges at Nisswa School or for the district?

Answers: Smaller class size; more efficient use of space; parking; busing; parent pickup; more efficient transportation; space issues; capacity; unsecure entrance; teacher-to-student ratio; traffic; out-of-date sound system; crowded; small classes; old gym; must educate elderly taxpayers; technology - lighting, sound and keeping up with it; out of room; not enough support staff; not enough security; water quality.

Question 3, part 1: What improvements could be made to improve Nisswa School?

Answers: New gym; addition to make room; update the well and gym; add square footage; new gym; larger gym; new entrance; space for all curriculum; more classrooms; secure entrance; remodel existing building; staff restrooms; no classrooms where one class has to walk through another (grades 2-3); art room.

Question 3, part 2: What improvements could be made districtwide to help enhance the education in the Brainerd Schools?

Answers: Update technology; facility updates; busing for all; ensure security; full-time nurse in every building; secure entrance; parking; more space; build a new elementary school; explore sharing and resources; combine elementary buildings; anticipate enrollment accuracy; new high school; elevators in multi-level buildings.

Question 4: What is your advice for decision makers (superintendent, administration, school board)?

Answers: Personal visits by superintendent; show the needs to people with no children in school - how will it benefit entire district, business community; hit businesses with information and get them on board to promote; signage; use social media to reach young families; make good selling points to people without vested interest; every demographic, not just parents; use metrics to show community impact of education; not everyone uses computers, so traditional means of communication are still important; meet small groups; meet people at coffee shops, places where they are; spend money on practical needs, not fancy buildings; invite community to visit schools to see; identify various influential groups; talk to and use local businesses when building.