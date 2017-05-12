The major ordinance change - and the biggest reason for the moratorium - is no longer allowing commercial storage buildings with rental units in residential zones.

A question that came up during the discussion was whether residents could still rent out small spaces in their garages or pole barns for friends or neighbors to store boats, which planning commission member Mark Wessels said is a common occurrence in Crosslake. Planning and Zoning Supervisor Chris Pence said citizens could still do that if they applied for a home business permit, which means the land in question is used primarily as a residence with a commercial use being secondary.

Another scenario Wessels brought up is if someone stores a boat at a cabin property. That, however, would not be allowed if the proposed changes pass, as a cabin is not a primary residence, so the owner would not be able to get a home business permit.

"There's 50 buildings in town doing that. ...That's all over northern Minnesota right now. We're just outlawing what damn near everybody does," Wessels said. "I understand why you want this. We've got to find a different way to do it."

Planning and zoning chair Aaron Herzog agreed, but he said continuing to allow commercial storage buildings in residential areas right now would likely cause bigger problems because that's the reason the moratorium was put in place.

A suggestion the group agreed to look into in the future is splitting up the districts that are right now known as rural residential 5 (RR-5) into different categories based on lot size. Then bigger lots might be able to have structures, such as commercial storage facilities, while smaller lots could have more restrictions.

Other structures and uses the group proposed to take out of residential and shoreline districts - which are properties near water that are primarily used for single-family residences - in the city's ordinance include:

• Campgrounds (commercial or private).

• Athletic fields, stadiums and arenas.

• Shooting ranges (firearms or archery).

• Amusement parks.

• Breeding and boarding of animals.

• Mining and gravel pits.

• Gas stations and convenience stores with or without fuel sales.

• Golf courses and miniature golf courses.

• On- or off-sale liquor.

• Motels and hotels.

• Outdoor seasonal sales.

• Private clubs and lodges.

• Racetracks (horse, auto, motorcycle or go-cart).

• Recycling collection sites.

• Rental equipment sales and services.

• Restaurants.

• Sawmills.

Bed and breakfasts would no longer be allowed in shoreline districts but still in other residential zones.

Any of the aforementioned structures that already operate in residential or shoreline districts will still be allowed to operate but not expand.

The changes proposed will be subject to a public hearing at the next planning commission meeting at 9 a.m. Friday, May 26. They will then go before the city council at a special meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, June 12, which is right before the regular council meeting.

The planning and zoning commission will also hold a public hearing at 9 a.m. Monday, May 15, to consider the application for a commercial storage facility that has already been submitted to the city. Pence said even though those structures would no longer be allowed in residential zones with the ordinance changes, the application must be considered within 60 days of submission or it will automatically be approved. The commission, he said, will consult with the new ordinance and act accordingly.