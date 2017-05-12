Search
    Planes fill sky at Breezy Fly-in

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 7:00 a.m.
    Airplane enthusiasts got to see the crafts up close Saturday, May 6, at the Breezy Point Fly-in.1 / 4
    Theresa Bourke/Echo Journal Airplanes lined the runway Saturday, May 6, at the Breezy Point Airport for the city's annual fly-in.2 / 4
    Theresa Bourke/Echo Journal A United States Navy craft takes off Saturday, May 6, at the Breezy Point Fly-in.3 / 4
    Theresa Bourke/Echo Journal An antique car show added to festivities at the Breezy Point Fly-in Saturday, May 6.4 / 4

    Clear, sunny skies drew crowds to the third annual Breezy Point Fly-in Saturday, May 6.

    Airplane enthusiasts watched as the crafts hit the runway to take off and explored the planes that touched down.

    Kids enjoyed touring a fire truck, learning about a North Memorial helicopter and petting horses from the Crow Wing County Mounted Patrol.

    ---   ---   ---   ---   ---

    ---   ---   ---   ---   ---

