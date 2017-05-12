Planes fill sky at Breezy Fly-in
Clear, sunny skies drew crowds to the third annual Breezy Point Fly-in Saturday, May 6.
Airplane enthusiasts watched as the crafts hit the runway to take off and explored the planes that touched down.
Kids enjoyed touring a fire truck, learning about a North Memorial helicopter and petting horses from the Crow Wing County Mounted Patrol.
