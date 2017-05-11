Pequot Lakes Library to host 25 authors Saturday

Arlean Rosemore, Pequot Lakes, has many talents. She was born in Madelia and by age 15 she found herself running her family's farm. This prevented her from graduating from high school, but after marrying, raising her family, helping run the farm she and her husband owned, and developing her artistic talents as a quilter, Rosemore returned to class and earned her GED at age 73.

Now she can often be found working at her family's quilt shop, Mother Originals. Her's books include "A Small Town is Like a Large Family" and "Whimsical Witticisms."

Anne Dunn is also a woman of many talents. She has been a nurse, a mother of six and a newspaper reporter. She is also an Anishinaabe-Ojibwe storyteller who has been telling stories her whole life. Some are stories that have been told and re-told over generations, while others are drawn from her own experiences and imagination.

Her most recent book, "Fire in the Village," is a collection of 75 stories that speak to both adults and children. Dunn will participate in children's storytime at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

Four other authors will participate in Story Time, starting with Shelly Boyum-Breen. Her books about "Shelly Bean the Sports Queen" express the passion for sports that she had growing up in Brainerd and in her later career as a high school and college coach and working with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx organizations. She also started Foundation IX and Let Me Play grants to support girls' participation in sports.

Lisa Sellman is a Twin Cities-based dog trainer and author of two children's books. Her first was "The Wolves of Gunflint Lake." More recently, she wrote "The First Dream Catcher," which is about Webster, a sensitive spider who uses his gifts and talents to change the world.

Sellman is a frequent visitor to the Pequot Lakes area.

Nancy Ann's "Home Fire" books were inspired by annual family vacations to Nisswa. The trilogy was written with 8- to 14-year-olds in mind, but the books have been enjoyed by children of all ages. When Sarah, the main character, loses her father, her mother decides to move with Sarah and the baby to a cabin in the woods of northern Minnesota. The cabin lacks modern conveniences, and Sarah has to learn to appreciate the simple things in life.

The final author, Mary Knox-Johnson, of Bemidji, is a retired teacher who has written three children's books. Two of the books ("Thoughts from Pudge I and II") follow the adventures of an all-American dog in northern Minnesota. Her third book is "Alphabet Jambalaya: An Alliterative Alphabet Book for the Fun at Heart!"

When Knox-Johnson is not writing, she keeps busy weaving, painting or working as an independent theater director, costumer and scenic designer.