Fairview Township discusses CR 77 trail

Roughly 25 residents joined the discussion, which was led by Bryan Drown and Joel Odens, of engineering firm Bolton & Menk, along with Lake Shore City Administrator Teri Hastings and East Gull Lake City Administrator Rob Mason to discuss the logistics of connecting a walking trail with those of the two cities.

Discussion was centered around what residents wanted out of a trail plan and the potential route they would like it to follow, as following Gull Lake instead of the the road is a possible option.

"Adjacent to the town hall is some state land," Drown said. "The thought was that there are some vistas out there to Gull Lake. Is that a possibility? ... If anyone has thoughts or ideas of what you would want to see, that is one of the main things we want to get out of the meeting tonight."

One attendee noted that there are some oak groves designated by the Department of Natural Resources in that parcel of state land, which could make using that land a legal challenge.

Though no real discussion of cost took place, means of funding the project were discussed, with Mason mentioning East Gull Lake's use of Fund 73 - a fund of nearly $4 million dedicated to conservation and outdoor recreation. In East Gull Lake, Fund 73 was used once the city gained some seed money through park dedication fees.

"It took from 2002 to 2012 to build all of the trails in East Gull Lake - we have nine miles of trails," Mason said. "We had park dedication fees ... which was something we had to pass through our city council.

"The total cost of East Gull Lake trails - all nine miles - was $839,917. The amount of money we received in grants, park dedication fees, etc. in total was $650,458 ... What we then did was create a park and trail fund in our taxation bracket. We actually dedicated $18,000 a year for our trails. It was small amount when you look at our total levies," Mason said.

Lake Shore is in the process of building Trail 77, which will coincide with a 3.8-mile CSAH 77 reconstruction project this summer. A pedestrian/bike trail from CSAH 78 to Sherwood Forest will be along the wider shoulder, and from Sherwood Forest to the southern city limits (Sandy Point Road) the trail be will be off-road.

Township officials will continue accepting resident input on the project in the future.

"It is for the betterment of the whole community," Odens said.