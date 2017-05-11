The council accepted an agreement with John R. and Barbara J. Derksen, 31116 Ash St., specifying they clean up their property by June 13, with the exception of snowmobiles, for which the date was extended to Sept. 1.

Council member Jerry Akerson opposed the agreement.

The council met a half-hour early May 2 to discuss declaring the property a public nuisance and in violation of city ordinances. However, attorneys for the city and the Derksens negotiated the accepted agreement during that time instead.

Council information noted the Derksens had allowed garbage, junk, construction materials, brush/branches, furniture, abandoned vehicles, tires and other debris to accumulate in plain sight on the property, and despite repeated written notifications since 2014 and requests by city staff and the city attorney, the debris had not been removed.

Other properties

The council will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 6 (an hour before its regular meeting) to consider adopting orders declaring two other city properties as public nuisances. The city has served two notices of immediate corrective action to property owners for violating the city code.

Council member Scott Pederson said he drove around and was surprised at the number of nuisance properties he saw. Dawn Bittner, zoning administrator, said the city itself can't search for such properties, but the city now has a city attorney who is willing to do what is necessary to help the city get the properties cleaned up.

Public safety

The Pequot Lakes Fire Department will celebrate its 100th anniversary by hosting a street dance Saturday, Aug. 5, at the chamber building site, where the Palmer's Wyld Ryce band will play.

This band played for the department' s street dances in the 1980s.

The department had nine fire calls from March 17-April 19.

In other business May 2, the council:

• Approved the 2016 audit report after a presentation from a representative from CliftonLarsonAllen. The report can be viewed on the city website.

• Adopted a floodplain management ordinance and a resolution to apply to participate in the National Flood Insurance Program.

• Amended a section of the zoning ordinance to create a "public" zoning classification to simplify the zoning map and create consistent regulations for publicly owned properties.

• Amended the official zoning map to rezone multiple city-owned properties to the public zoning classification.

• Approved a storm drainage study with Widseth Smith Nolting engineering firm for $8,900 for an area bounded by Old Highway 371 on the east, East Woodman Street on the south, Government Drive on the west, and Main Street (County State Aid Highway 11) on the north.

The city needs this study as it considers street improvements in that area.