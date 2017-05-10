Pequot Lakes students care for community
Pequot Lakes High School students skipped classes for a good cause Thursday, May 4.
The school's annual Day of Caring took students to various businesses, residences and public properties in Pequot Lakes, Nisswa, Breezy Point, Crosslake and nearby areas to help in whatever ways needed.
Jobs for the day included raking leaves, cleaning up gardens, organizing stores and washing windows, among others.
Student Jackson Purfeerst, who helped clean up leaves at the Historic Log Village in Crosslake, said he enjoyed the opportunity to give back to the community and meet new people.