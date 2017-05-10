Search
    Pequot Lakes students care for community

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 5:19 p.m.
    Theresa Bourke/Echo Journal Pequot Lakes High School students Tyler Sylvester (left) and Jackson Purfeerst clean up leaves at the Historic Log Village in Crosslake during the school's annual Day of Caring Thursday, May 2.1 / 5
    Kalea Utter, Pequot Lakes ninth grader, spreads mulch between two bushes at the Dru Sjodin Memorial Park.2 / 5
    Ninth grader Kammy Leek spreads mulch at the Dru Sjodin Memorial Garden.3 / 5
    Ninth grader Kylee Jordan spreads mulch at the Dru Sjodin Memorial Park on the May 4 Day of Caring.4 / 5
    Senior Cole Johnson spreads mulch at the Pequot Lakes school entrance during the May 4 Day of Caring.5 / 5

    Pequot Lakes High School students skipped classes for a good cause Thursday, May 4.

    The school's annual Day of Caring took students to various businesses, residences and public properties in Pequot Lakes, Nisswa, Breezy Point, Crosslake and nearby areas to help in whatever ways needed.

    Jobs for the day included raking leaves, cleaning up gardens, organizing stores and washing windows, among others.

    Student Jackson Purfeerst, who helped clean up leaves at the Historic Log Village in Crosslake, said he enjoyed the opportunity to give back to the community and meet new people.

