Backus man arrested for assault with deadly weapon

According to the complaint, dispatchers received calls from Wren Trail Northwest at approximately midnight to report the alleged assaults. The call alleged that Logan Lester McAllister was chasing his brother with a firearm and shooting at him. One of the 911 callers said she was on the phone with McAllister, who had admitted to chasing the brother and shooting at him, the complaint said. A second call reported that McAllister was high on methamphetamines and was chasing his father with a firearm.

Law enforcement arrived and evacuated the surrounding residences and businesses, including the Backus American Legion, the complaint said. McAllister's father reported that McAllister had been using methamphetamines on and off for the past few days and was angry that his brother had confiscated his car and cell phone. The father contacted the brother and had the items returned, but McAllister allegedly became angry when the vehicle stalled, starting an argument.

He continued to argue while his father tried to cook food, the complaint said.

When his father got up to leave, the report said McAllister said, "I wouldn't do that if I were you."

His father went to get into his car, but McAllister then came outside with a shotgun. His father said the shot was aimed in the air. To escape, the father ran through the woods to a neighbor's house where he called 911.

Deputy Mike Germain arrived and found a 12 gauge shotgun shell outside the front door of the residence. Officers found McAllister inside of a vehicle at a nearby junk yard. The shotgun was approximately 100 yards south of the vehicle. The shotgun had malfunctioned when a shell had not ejected properly. McAllister allegedly identified the shotgun as his.

When asked where his brother had gone, McAllister said he did not know where he went after being shot at. There were no reports of injury in the criminal complaint.

McAllister faces four charges: second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon against his brother, second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon against his father, threats of violence against his father and threats of violence against his father. Both assault charges, which are felonies, carry a maximum sentence of seven years in prison, a $14,000 fine or both. Threats of violence are likewise assault and carry a maximum of five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.