Donors sought for Emily blood drive

Donors must be at least 17 years old, 110 pounds and in good health. Kids age 16 can donate when a parent or guardian signs a Red Cross permission slip.

Blood types O+, O-, A- and B- are in highest demand, though all types are welcome.

Door prize drawings will be given to donors who sign up at the blood drive.

To sign up, call Nancy Moritz at 218-763-3097 or Kathy Harvet at 218-792-5314. Walk-ins are also welcome.

The Red Cross' need for blood is high, as it lost more than 30,000 units because of blood drive cancellations in Minnesota during the winter.