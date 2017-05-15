School Board: Budget projections show deficit spending

The district is projected to end the current year with a budget deficit of $253,000 in its unassigned fund, which accounts for about 80 percent of the district's total budget, Lund said. This deficit spending would leave a fund balance of $7,189,689 in the unassigned fund at the end of the school year. The district could end this year with more revenue than projected, he said, which would result in a deficit smaller than $253,000.

Preliminary projections in revenue and expenses for the 2017-18 school year will result in a budget deficit of $452,871. This would leave a fund balance of $6,736,818 in the unassigned fund at the end of the 2017-18 school year.

The district will be able to cut costs through resignations and retirements, resulting in a savings of $330,885 for the upcoming school year, Lund said. The district is also proposing staff cuts which result in a savings of $1,026,038 for the coming school year.

These staff cuts include adding about eight full-time equivalent certified positions while cutting about 13 positions, resulting in a reduction of about five positions. There is also the addition of two non-certified positions and the loss of seven positions, resulting in a reduction of five positions. Overall, this results in the elimination of a little more than 11 positions throughout the district.

Balancing the budget and cutting positions is a tough task, Superintendent Laine Larson said, but the district has a good approach to budget planning. The goal is for cuts to impact students in the classroom as little as possible, she said.

"Very difficult," Larson said. "But necessary in order to make sure that we are being fiscally sound in the district."

In other business, the board:

Approved the revised 2017-18 calendar, which eliminates five early-out school days for the coming year. Instead of meeting in professional learning communities on those five early-out days, teachers instead will meet in professional learning communities during the school week, Larson said. These groups will meet before or after classes, depending on the building, she said.

"Parents will appreciate the loss of early-out days," board member Reed Campbell said.

An early-out day is when students are let out of classes early in the afternoon, so teachers can meet in professional learning communities during the rest of the afternoon. Eliminating early-out days will result in more time in the classroom for teachers, Larson said.

Approved a health insurance premium increase of 12 percent for the 2017-18 school year. The board also approved the renewal of an administrative services agreement for the district health plans with Medica.

The district self-insurance fund includes 847 policyholders and covers 2,393 people, Lund said. The goal of the fund is to match revenue generated from premiums with costs generated by claims and administrative expenses, he said. The fund should also maintain a balance of 25 percent, he said, which represents three months of claims.

In 2017, claims are up nearly 20 percent over 2016, Lund said, while in 2016, claims were up less than 5 percent over 2015. High claims, which are claims more than $100,000, are also up in 2017, he said.

Lund recommended the premium increase of 12 percent for 2017 in order to balance the increase in claim expenses. The district employee benefits committee also recommended the increase, he said.

The district received bids from Medica, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Preferred One, Lund said, and Medica had the lowest estimated cost when factoring direct cost, discount rates and differences in provider agreements.

Received an update from Dave Bergeron and Glen Chiodo of Foster, Jacobs & Johnson on the consulting firm's work on the district's comprehensive long-range facilities plan. Foster, Jacobs & Johnson, along with sub-consultants Widseth Smith Nolting and Kraus-Anderson Construction, has been hired to provide facilities program management services to help the district implement its plan.

The consultants have hosted 44 internal listening sessions throughout the district. Those listening sessions are broken up into two types: educational adequacy and regular. The educational adequacy listening sessions enlist teachers and other certified staff to assess facilities using 18 Minnesota Department of Education facility guidelines.

Monday, Bergeron said the consultants have compiled listening session results from four schools. Chiodo briefly overviewed the results for Harrison and Nisswa elementary schools, Forestview Middle School and Washington Educational Services Building. Throughout all the buildings, a common top concern was classroom size and space, as well as security and more space for special education.

Of the 18 MDE guidelines for facilities, 17 of them apply to elementary schools, Chiodo said, as elementary schools don't have career and technical education space. At Harrison Elementary School, all 17 guidelines were marked as inadequate, which Bergeron said was a first for the consulting group.

These results have been presented to staff members at the respective buildings, Chiodo said, and more results will be delivered this week. The results for all the buildings will be put together in a full report which will be posted online, Bergeron said.