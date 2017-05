Miss Pequot Lakes royalty raised $1,110 for scholarships at a fundraiser breakfast Saturday, April 22, at the Pelican Lakes Conservation Club. Shown are: back row from left, Princess Kenna Yutrzenka, Miss Pequot Lakes Alexis Lueck, Pelican Lakes Conservation Club president Jim Fogarty (Lueck’s grandfather), and Princess Mariah Weise; front row, Princess Escort Audrey Jobe, Queen Escort Isabelle Ziesemer and Princess Escort Madeline Buss. Submitted Photo